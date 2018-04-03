These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4C-5D-2H-8H-9S
(4C, 5D, 2H, 8H, 9S)
01-02-04-07-09-10-13-14-15-18-23-24
(one, two, four, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-06-08-09-11-12-13-15-17-19-20-24
(five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
02-04-06-08-09-10-12-14-15-17-18-21
(two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
01-02-04-05-08-09-10-13-14-15-21-22
(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
5-9-4-2
(five, nine, four, two)
2-0-7-9
(two, zero, seven, nine)
0-4-2-8
(zero, four, two, eight)
07-12-21-24-40, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty; Cash Ball: two)
10-15-19-27-40
(ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
6-6-4-6-0
(six, six, four, six, zero)
6-8-1-1-7
(six, eight, one, one, seven)
11-15-24-34-35-40
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $8.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $612 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
