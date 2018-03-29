Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 10:43 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8D-6H-8H-3S-5S

(8D, 6H, 8H, 3S, 5S)

02-04-07-10-12-14-16-18-20-21-22-24

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(two, four, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-05-07-09-11-12-18-19-23-24

(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-07-08-11-12-14-18-19-20-22-23

(two, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-05-06-07-08-13-15-17-18-20-22-23

(one, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

8-4-9-8

(eight, four, nine, eight)

8-0-1-8

(eight, zero, one, eight)

34-35-36-46-58, Cash Ball: 1

(thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

6-4-3-3-1

(six, four, three, three, one)

0-2-5-6-6

(zero, two, five, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $502 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

  Comments  