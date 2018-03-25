Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 12:48 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $458 million

05-09-20-23-33, Power-Up: 2

(five, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

4-5-8-6

(four, five, eight, six)

2-1-2-9

(two, one, two, nine)

10-33-45-53-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

  Comments  