SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $458 million
05-09-20-23-33, Power-Up: 2
(five, nine, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
Never miss a local story.
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
4-5-8-6
(four, five, eight, six)
2-1-2-9
(two, one, two, nine)
10-33-45-53-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Comments