These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
AD-KH-AS-3H-9H
(AD, KH, AS, 3H, 9H)
03-05-07-08-09-13-14-16-18-20-22-24
Never miss a local story.
(three, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-06-07-08-09-10-13-16-21-23
(two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-05-07-10-11-13-14-16-18-20-21
(one, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-03-06-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-22-24
(two, three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)
1-6-5
(one, six, five)
6-4-7
(six, four, seven)
1-6-6-2
(one, six, six, two)
3-1-1-8
(three, one, one, eight)
1-6-0-4
(one, six, zero, four)
01-03-10-15-16
(one, three, ten, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
3-4-7-6-3
(three, four, seven, six, three)
4-9-8-8-1
(four, nine, eight, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $377 million
22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
Comments