No Powerball winners Saturday means a huge Wednesday jackpot. How big is it now?

With a jackpot of over $390 million on the line, Saturday night’s Powerball lottery drawing produced a total of zero winners for the big prize.
Saturday’s numbers were 28, 36, 41, 51 and 58. The Powerball was 24.
Smaller amounts were won by a handful of people around the country, including a $2 million “Match 5 Power Play” winner in Oregon and $1 million “Match 5” winners in Iowa, New Hampshire and New Jersey according to the Powerball website.
Nearly 2.2 million people won over $18 million in prizes during Saturday’s drawing according to the site, but not the big one, which has now ballooned to $440 million going into Wednesday’s drawing.
Never miss a local story.
Taken as a lump sum, that $440 million jackpot has a cash value of roughly $278 million, the site says.
According to CNN, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
The MegaMillions jackpot, which will have its next drawing on Tuesday and currently sits at $342 million according to the drawing’s website, has even longer odds of 1 in 302.6 million according to CNN.
The odds of winning both jackpots, which collectively total $782 million, or $493 million for the lump sum, are about 1 in 88 quadrillion the cable news network says.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments