Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

The Associated Press
November 27, 2017 07:53 PM
UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
