Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:47 AM

November 22, 2017 04:47 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-07-22-27-50, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(three, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

