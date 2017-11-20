These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
QC-3D-5H-8S-9S
(QC, 3D, 5H, 8S, 9S)
03-04-06-12-13-14-15-18-20-21-22-24
Never miss a local story.
(three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-04-06-08-10-15-16-17-18-20-23-24
(two, four, six, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-08-09-10-11-12-19-20-21-22-24
(three, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
0-8-3-4
(zero, eight, three, four)
4-8-3-8
(four, eight, three, eight)
03-04-22-38-59, Cash Ball: 3
(three, four, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
4-2-6-6-0
(four, two, six, six, zero)
1-6-8-4-8
(one, six, eight, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
Comments