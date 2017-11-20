Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:23 PM

November 20, 2017

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

QC-3D-5H-8S-9S

(QC, 3D, 5H, 8S, 9S)

03-04-06-12-13-14-15-18-20-21-22-24

(three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-06-08-10-15-16-17-18-20-23-24

(two, four, six, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-04-08-09-10-11-12-19-20-21-22-24

(three, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

0-8-3-4

(zero, eight, three, four)

4-8-3-8

(four, eight, three, eight)

03-04-22-38-59, Cash Ball: 3

(three, four, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

4-2-6-6-0

(four, two, six, six, zero)

1-6-8-4-8

(one, six, eight, four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Estimated jackpot: $134 million

