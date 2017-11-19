Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

0-8-9-3

(zero, eight, nine, three)

