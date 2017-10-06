A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold at this Hardeeville gas station. Are you the winner?

If you recently stopped at a gas station on Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville and bought a lottery ticket, you might be $200,000 richer.
Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 and sold at BoBops No. 5 Exxon at 15966 Whyte Hardee Blvd. in Hardeeville.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday evening’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
Here are the winning numbers:
3, 9, 18, 25 and 31, Power-Up: 2
Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
