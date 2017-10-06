A screenshot from the S.C. Education Lottery’s website on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Lottery

A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold at this Hardeeville gas station. Are you the winner?

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 9:49 AM

If you recently stopped at a gas station on Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville and bought a lottery ticket, you might be $200,000 richer.

Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 and sold at BoBops No. 5 Exxon at 15966 Whyte Hardee Blvd. in Hardeeville.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday evening’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Here are the winning numbers:

3, 9, 18, 25 and 31, Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

