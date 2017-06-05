These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
JC-AH-QS-4D-3H
(JC, AH, QS, 4D, 3H)
01-03-04-07-09-16-17-18-19-20-21-23
(one, three, four, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-03-05-08-09-10-11-15-17-20-22-23
(one, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-20-22
(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-02-03-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-19-24
(one, two, three, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
2-8-8-5
(two, eight, eight, five)
2-5-0-7
(two, five, zero, seven)
03-29-32-48-56, Cash Ball: 1
(three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)
8-1-2-2-7
(eight, one, two, two, seven)
7-3-5-4-3
(seven, three, five, four, three)
08-13-20-32-35-45
(eight, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Comments