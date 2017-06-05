Lottery

June 05, 2017 11:19 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

JC-AH-QS-4D-3H

(JC, AH, QS, 4D, 3H)

01-03-04-07-09-16-17-18-19-20-21-23

(one, three, four, seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-03-05-08-09-10-11-15-17-20-22-23

(one, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-20-22

(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-02-03-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-19-24

(one, two, three, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

2-8-8-5

(two, eight, eight, five)

2-5-0-7

(two, five, zero, seven)

03-29-32-48-56, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)

8-1-2-2-7

(eight, one, two, two, seven)

7-3-5-4-3

(seven, three, five, four, three)

08-13-20-32-35-45

(eight, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

