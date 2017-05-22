Lottery

May 22, 2017 9:19 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

KC-AD-3D-7D-9H

(KC, AD, 3D, 7D, 9H)

04-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-18-20-21-24

(four, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-04-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-20

(two, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty)

01-03-04-07-08-10-12-13-14-15-19-23

(one, three, four, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

9-0-5-9

(nine, zero, five, nine)

3-5-5-0

(three, five, five, zero)

04-06-25-31-47, Cash Ball: 1

(four, six, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

9-1-2-4-2

(nine, one, two, four, two)

4-5-7-3-6

(four, five, seven, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $250 million

