Lottery

May 18, 2017 9:21 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AD-6D-9H-7S-10S

(AD, 6D, 9H, 7S, 10S)

03-05-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-20-22

(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-02-03-04-07-08-12-13-15-17-18-23

(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)

01-02-05-08-11-12-14-15-17-18-22-24

(one, two, five, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

6-4-4-6

(six, four, four, six)

1-4-8-2

(one, four, eight, two)

04-29-30-55-58, Cash Ball: 3

(four, twenty-nine, thirty, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

2-8-2-0-2

(two, eight, two, zero, two)

2-1-2-3-1

(two, one, two, three, one)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Estimated jackpot: $228 million

