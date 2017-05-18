These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
AD-6D-9H-7S-10S
(AD, 6D, 9H, 7S, 10S)
03-05-07-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-20-22
(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-02-03-04-07-08-12-13-15-17-18-23
(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)
01-02-05-08-11-12-14-15-17-18-22-24
(one, two, five, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
6-4-4-6
(six, four, four, six)
1-4-8-2
(one, four, eight, two)
04-29-30-55-58, Cash Ball: 3
(four, twenty-nine, thirty, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
2-8-2-0-2
(two, eight, two, zero, two)
2-1-2-3-1
(two, one, two, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Estimated jackpot: $228 million
