Lottery

May 16, 2017 12:59 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

AC-AH-3D-6S-9S

(AC, AH, 3D, 6S, 9S)

03-04-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-24

(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

01-02-04-06-08-10-13-14-16-18-20-21

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-05-06-07-09-12-13-14-18-20-21-22

(one, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-05-06-08-10-14-15-18-20-21-23-24

(three, five, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

9-7-5-5

(nine, seven, five, five)

2-5-2-6

(two, five, two, six)

1-8-8-1

(one, eight, eight, one)

02-27-28-34-39, Cash Ball: 3

(two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

13-16-20-33-39

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $406,000

3-4-9-1-1

(three, four, nine, one, one)

3-5-1-2-0

(three, five, one, two, zero)

12-16-23-26-44-46

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

Estimated jackpot: $204 million

