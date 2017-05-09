Lottery

May 09, 2017 1:35 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

QC-2C-3C-3D-10D

(QC, 2C, 3C, 3D, 10D)

01-03-05-06-08-11-16-17-18-20-21-22

(one, three, five, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

02-04-05-06-09-12-13-16-18-20-21-24

(two, four, five, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-07-08-09-11-15-19-20-21

(one, two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

03-05-07-08-13-14-17-18-19-20-22-24

(three, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

2-2-9-9

(two, two, nine, nine)

1-2-6-6

(one, two, six, six)

2-2-9-7

(two, two, nine, seven)

22-34-42-46-57, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

06-14-23-28-38

(six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $732,000

3-0-5-5-9

(three, zero, five, five, nine)

7-1-3-7-8

(seven, one, three, seven, eight)

07-08-16-18-45-47

(seven, eight, sixteen, eighteen, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot 0:37

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot
Video: With Powerball jackpot at $450M, Bluffton residents, local workers get in on action 0:39

Video: With Powerball jackpot at $450M, Bluffton residents, local workers get in on action
Fire destroys more than a house 0:42

Fire destroys more than a house

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos