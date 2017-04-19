Lottery

April 19, 2017 1:00 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

AD-5C-7D-4H-3S

(AD, 5C, 7D, 4H, 3S)

02-03-06-07-08-09-10-14-15-19-22-24

(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-03-04-08-09-12-13-14-16-21-22-24

(one, three, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

03-05-06-08-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-20

(three, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

01-03-04-05-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-23

(one, three, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

3-9-2-9

(three, nine, two, nine)

2-1-4-2

(two, one, four, two)

1-1-2-6

(one, one, two, six)

20-23-27-36-40

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

8-6-1-4-6

(eight, six, one, four, six)

7-7-5-3-9

(seven, seven, five, three, nine)

08-29-30-43-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(eight, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot 0:37

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot
Video: With Powerball jackpot at $450M, Bluffton residents, local workers get in on action 0:39

Video: With Powerball jackpot at $450M, Bluffton residents, local workers get in on action
Beaufort drivers: Plan a different route for Woods Bridge maintenance 0:25

Beaufort drivers: Plan a different route for Woods Bridge maintenance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos