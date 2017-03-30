Lottery

March 30, 2017 11:19 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

QD-7H-3S-5S-7S

(QD, 7H, 3S, 5S, 7S)

02-03-06-07-08-10-12-13-15-18-19-24

(two, three, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

01-02-04-05-06-07-08-11-13-16-18-24

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

01-03-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-18-22-23

(one, three, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-05-07-11-12-14-15-16-19-20-22

(one, three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

3-6-3-3

(three, six, three, three)

1-0-0-0

(one, zero, zero, zero)

24-38-40-44-49, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

1-3-0-8-9

(one, three, zero, eight, nine)

9-7-5-2-9

(nine, seven, five, two, nine)

04-19-28-30-42-47

(four, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Lottery

