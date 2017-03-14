Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-02-04-06-08-10-13-15-16-18-23-24
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
March 14, 2017 10:20 PM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-02-04-06-08-10-13-15-16-18-23-24
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Comments