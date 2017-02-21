Lottery

February 21, 2017 10:19 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:

03-04-05-06-08-10-13-14-15-18-22-24

(three, four, five, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Lottery

