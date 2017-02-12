Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The winning numbers in Sunday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-02-03-05-09-11-14-15-20-21-22-24
(one, two, three, five, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
February 12, 2017 10:18 AM
The winning numbers in Sunday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-02-03-05-09-11-14-15-20-21-22-24
(one, two, three, five, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Comments