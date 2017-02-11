Lottery

February 11, 2017 10:16 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

03-06-08-09-10-12-13-15-18-19-20-23

(three, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Lottery

