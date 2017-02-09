Look at those numbers again. Someone bought a $100K Powerball ticket on Hilton Head

Did you buy a Powerball ticket at the Kangaroo Express #277 at 71 Matthews Dr. on Hilton Head Island?
Well, you should double check the numbers — a winning ticket was sold there, and you might be holding $100,000.
The numbers from Wednesday’s drawing that you’re looking for, according to the S.C. Education Lottery: 14 - 20 - 42 - 49 - 66 Powerball: 5.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
For more information on claiming prizes, visit http://www.sceducationlottery.com/.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $285 million.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments