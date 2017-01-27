Lottery

January 27, 2017 10:22 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Card Cash

KC-6C-2D-10H-7S

(KC, 6C, 2D, 10H, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-06-12-13-15-16-19-20-21-22-24

(one, three, six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-06-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-21

(one, three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-05-08-14-18-19-21-22-23-24

(one, two, three, five, eight, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-04-06-10-11-12-13-14-18-22-23

(one, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-6-9

(one, four, six, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-4-2-9-2

(eight, four, two, nine, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-1-8-7-2

(seven, one, eight, seven, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

