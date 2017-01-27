These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Card Cash
KC-6C-2D-10H-7S
(KC, 6C, 2D, 10H, 7S)
All or Nothing Day
01-03-06-12-13-15-16-19-20-21-22-24
(one, three, six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-06-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-21
(one, three, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-03-05-08-14-18-19-21-22-23-24
(one, two, three, five, eight, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
01-03-04-06-10-11-12-13-14-18-22-23
(one, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
Cash 3 Midday
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
1-4-6-9
(one, four, six, nine)
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-4-2-9-2
(eight, four, two, nine, two)
Georgia FIVE Midday
7-1-8-7-2
(seven, one, eight, seven, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
