Lottery

January 23, 2017 11:02 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-20-29-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Palmetto Cash 5

12-18-23-26-33, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-0

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-9

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-2-5

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-8-4

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

