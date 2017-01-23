SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-20-29-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Palmetto Cash 5
12-18-23-26-33, Power-Up: 2
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
5-9-2-5
(five, nine, two, five)
Pick 4 Midday
3-8-8-4
(three, eight, eight, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
Comments