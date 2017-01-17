Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

AC-KD-JS-2D-10D

(AC, KD, JS, 2D, 10D)

All or Nothing Day

02-06-10-11-12-13-14-18-19-20-22-23

(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-19-20-22

(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-06-07-11-12-19-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-3-8

(four, eight, three, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-8-1-5-3

(three, eight, one, five, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-4-1-3-4

(four, four, one, three, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

