These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
AC-KD-JS-2D-10D
(AC, KD, JS, 2D, 10D)
All or Nothing Day
02-06-10-11-12-13-14-18-19-20-22-23
(two, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
03-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-19-20-22
(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-06-07-11-12-19-20-21-22-23-24
(one, two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
Cash 3 Midday
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
Cash 4 Midday
4-8-3-8
(four, eight, three, eight)
Georgia FIVE Evening
3-8-1-5-3
(three, eight, one, five, three)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-4-1-3-4
(four, four, one, three, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
