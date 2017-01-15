These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
JS-5C-6C-6H-3S
(JS, 5C, 6C, 6H, 3S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-03-04-06-12-14-15-16-21-23-24
(one, two, three, four, six, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
02-03-04-08-10-15-16-17-21-22-23-24
(two, three, four, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-04-05-11-12-14-15-17-20-21-22
(two, three, four, five, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Cash 3 Evening
7-0-0
(seven, zero, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
Cash 4 Midday
3-6-8-6
(three, six, eight, six)
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-1-9-4-6
(eight, one, nine, four, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-0-6-3-3
(two, zero, six, three, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Comments