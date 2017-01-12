These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
KH-5C-10C-4H-6H
(KH, 5C, 10C, 4H, 6H)
All or Nothing Day
01-03-05-07-10-13-14-15-16-17-19-20
(one, three, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
All or Nothing Evening
03-04-07-09-10-14-15-18-19-20-21-22
(three, four, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
05-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-21-22-24
(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Midday
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
Cash 4 Midday
7-1-6-3
(seven, one, six, three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-8-8-5-7
(eight, eight, eight, five, seven)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-8-3-5-8
(six, eight, three, five, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
