Lottery

January 12, 2017 7:28 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash

KH-5C-10C-4H-6H

(KH, 5C, 10C, 4H, 6H)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-05-07-10-13-14-15-16-17-19-20

(one, three, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-07-09-10-14-15-18-19-20-21-22

(three, four, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

05-07-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-21-22-24

(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Midday

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-6-3

(seven, one, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-8-8-5-7

(eight, eight, eight, five, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-8-3-5-8

(six, eight, three, five, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

