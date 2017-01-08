These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
5D-8D-10D-2H-5S
(5D, 8D, 10D, 2H, 5S)
All or Nothing Day
01-06-08-10-12-15-18-19-21-22-23-24
(one, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-20-22-23
(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
06-07-08-09-10-14-15-18-19-20-21-23
(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Night
03-04-05-07-13-14-18-19-20-22-23-24
(three, four, five, seven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
Cash 4 Midday
1-4-2-5
(one, four, two, five)
Georgia FIVE Evening
4-0-0-6-3
(four, zero, zero, six, three)
Georgia FIVE Midday
7-7-1-3-9
(seven, seven, one, three, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
