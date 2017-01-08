Lottery

January 8, 2017 10:22 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5 Card Cash

5D-8D-10D-2H-5S

(5D, 8D, 10D, 2H, 5S)

All or Nothing Day

01-06-08-10-12-15-18-19-21-22-23-24

(one, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-20-22-23

(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

06-07-08-09-10-14-15-18-19-20-21-23

(six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-05-07-13-14-18-19-20-22-23-24

(three, four, five, seven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-2-5

(one, four, two, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-0-0-6-3

(four, zero, zero, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-7-1-3-9

(seven, seven, one, three, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Lottery

