These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
JH-QH-3C-3D-7S
(JH, QH, 3C, 3D, 7S)
All or Nothing Day
01-04-06-07-09-14-15-16-17-19-20-24
(one, four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
03-04-07-12-14-15-16-17-18-21-23-24
(three, four, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-03-04-05-06-08-10-12-14-18-20
(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)
Cash 3 Evening
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
Cash 4 Midday
8-8-1-1
(eight, eight, one, one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
6-1-9-5-2
(six, one, nine, five, two)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-6-8-1-3
(six, six, eight, one, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Comments