Lottery

January 4, 2017 7:23 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

QC-QD-6C-4S-6S

(QC, QD, 6C, 4S, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-06-08-09-10-19-20-21-23-24

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-08-09-11-13-17-18-21-23-24

(one, two, three, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

05-06-08-10-12-14-15-16-17-18-20-21

(five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Cash 3 Evening

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Cash 3 Midday

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Cash 4 Midday

8-1-3-9

(eight, one, three, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-9-9-7-4

(five, nine, nine, seven, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-5-0-0-8

(two, five, zero, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Lottery

