These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5 Card Cash
QC-QD-6C-4S-6S
(QC, QD, 6C, 4S, 6S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-06-08-09-10-19-20-21-23-24
(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-08-09-11-13-17-18-21-23-24
(one, two, three, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
05-06-08-10-12-14-15-16-17-18-20-21
(five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Cash 3 Evening
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
Cash 3 Midday
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)
Cash 4 Midday
8-1-3-9
(eight, one, three, nine)
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-9-9-7-4
(five, nine, nine, seven, four)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-5-0-0-8
(two, five, zero, zero, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
