These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
4D-7D-8D-2S-8S
(4D, 7D, 8D, 2S, 8S)
All or Nothing Day
01-04-06-09-10-11-12-17-19-20-21-23
(one, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
03-05-08-09-11-13-18-20-21-22-23-24
(three, five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
01-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-18-22
(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Cash 3 Midday
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
Cash 4 Midday
3-4-6-3
(three, four, six, three)
Georgia FIVE Midday
1-6-2-0-5
(one, six, two, zero, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
