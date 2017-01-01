Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:
01-02-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-22-23-24
(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
January 1, 2017 2:21 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:
01-02-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-22-23-24
(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Comments