Lottery

January 1, 2017 2:21 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Day' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Day" game were:

01-02-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-22-23-24

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Billion with a 'B': Blufftonians line up for chance at $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos