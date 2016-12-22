These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
2C-3D-8D-5H-2S
(2C, 3D, 8D, 5H, 2S)
All or Nothing Day
02-03-04-08-11-12-13-14-19-20-21-23
(two, three, four, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-06-11-12-13-16-17-18-21-23
(one, two, three, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
02-04-06-09-11-12-15-18-20-22-23-24
(two, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
0-5-6-3
(zero, five, six, three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
3-7-8-3-0
(three, seven, eight, three, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
0-2-4-4-5
(zero, two, four, four, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
