December 22, 2016 7:26 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash

2C-3D-8D-5H-2S

(2C, 3D, 8D, 5H, 2S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-08-11-12-13-14-19-20-21-23

(two, three, four, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-06-11-12-13-16-17-18-21-23

(one, two, three, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-06-09-11-12-15-18-20-22-23-24

(two, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

0-5-6-3

(zero, five, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-7-8-3-0

(three, seven, eight, three, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-2-4-4-5

(zero, two, four, four, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

