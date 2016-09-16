Lottery

September 16, 2016 2:44 AM

GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

ATLANTA

5 Card Cash

JD-3C-2D-5S-10S

(JD, 3C, 2D, 5S, 10S)

All or Nothing Day

02-04-06-07-09-13-15-16-17-18-20-24

(two, four, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-06-09-11-14-15-17-18-19-21

(one, two, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-08-10-11-12-13-17-19-20-22-23

(one, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-05-07-09-13-15-20-22-23-24

(one, two, four, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

Cash 3 Midday

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

2-5-3-5

(two, five, three, five)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-2-3

(nine, eight, two, three)

Fantasy 5

10-15-34-35-36

(ten, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-8-1-4-0

(five, eight, one, four, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-7-1-3-8

(two, seven, one, three, eight)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

01-06-24-40-41-44

(one, six, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $133 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

