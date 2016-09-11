These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
QH-KS-7C-9H-8S
(QH, KS, 7C, 9H, 8S)
All or Nothing Day
02-03-06-07-09-12-13-16-18-20-21-23
(two, three, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-04-05-06-08-10-11-12-13-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-03-05-10-11-12-13-16-18-22-23
(one, two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Night
01-05-08-10-12-13-15-16-17-18-22-23
(one, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
8-7-4-1
(eight, seven, four, one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-2-9-5-0
(nine, two, nine, five, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-2-1-5-5
(four, two, one, five, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
