September 11, 2016 10:24 PM

GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

5 Card Cash

QH-KS-7C-9H-8S

(QH, KS, 7C, 9H, 8S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-06-07-09-12-13-16-18-20-21-23

(two, three, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-06-08-10-11-12-13-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-05-10-11-12-13-16-18-22-23

(one, two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-05-08-10-12-13-15-16-17-18-22-23

(one, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

8-7-4-1

(eight, seven, four, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-2-9-5-0

(nine, two, nine, five, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-2-1-5-5

(four, two, one, five, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

