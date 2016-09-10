Lottery

September 10, 2016 12:44 AM

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

5 Card Cash

JH-AH-5C-2D-2S

(JH, AH, 5C, 2D, 2S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-07-09-10-11-14-16-17-20-21-22

(two, three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-06-09-12-13-14-16-18-20-22-23

(one, three, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-07-08-09-12-13-17-19-21-23

(one, two, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

02-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-17-18-19-24

(two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

7-0-8

(seven, zero, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-6-8

(four, five, six, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

7-9-7-7

(seven, nine, seven, seven)

Fantasy 5

01-07-15-26-41

(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-6-0-2

(nine, three, six, zero, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-4-9-5-1

(zero, four, nine, five, one)

Mega Millions

01-34-43-44-63, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-four, sixty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $111 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

