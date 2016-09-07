These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
QS-7C-3D-4D-2S
(QS, 7C, 3D, 4D, 2S)
All or Nothing Day
02-04-07-08-09-11-13-15-16-17-18-20
(two, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
All or Nothing Evening
01-04-05-11-12-13-14-20-21-22-23-24
(one, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-07-09-11-12-13-18-20-21-23-24
(two, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
01-02-05-07-10-11-12-13-14-20-22-24
(one, two, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Cash 4 Evening
3-3-8-8
(three, three, eight, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
5-0-1-9
(five, zero, one, nine)
Fantasy 5
05-09-28-33-37
(five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Georgia FIVE Evening
2-9-5-1-6
(two, nine, five, one, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
0-6-7-3-4
(zero, six, seven, three, four)
Mega Millions
25-37-58-69-75, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
