September 7, 2016 12:37 AM

GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

5 Card Cash

QS-7C-3D-4D-2S

(QS, 7C, 3D, 4D, 2S)

All or Nothing Day

02-04-07-08-09-11-13-15-16-17-18-20

(two, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-11-12-13-14-20-21-22-23-24

(one, four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-07-09-11-12-13-18-20-21-23-24

(two, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-05-07-10-11-12-13-14-20-22-24

(one, two, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Cash 4 Evening

3-3-8-8

(three, three, eight, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

5-0-1-9

(five, zero, one, nine)

Fantasy 5

05-09-28-33-37

(five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-9-5-1-6

(two, nine, five, one, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-6-7-3-4

(zero, six, seven, three, four)

Mega Millions

25-37-58-69-75, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

