Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-03-05-09-13-14-15-16-18-19-20-22
(one, three, five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
September 5, 2016 10:21 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:
01-03-05-09-13-14-15-16-18-19-20-22
(one, three, five, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Comments