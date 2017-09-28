freeimages.com
Finally some good news about South Carolina gas prices

By Lisa Wilson

By Lisa Wilson

September 28, 2017 9:44 AM

After a jump in gas prices in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, South Carolina drivers are starting to pay less per gallon.

AAA reports that the average price on Thursday for a gallon of regular fuel in the state is $2.45. That’s down from from an average $2.56 on Sept. 11, when Beaufort County was feeling the effects from Hurricane Irma.

Currently prices are still about 35 cents higher than typical for this time of year, but prices are consistently dropping for the first time since Harvey ravaged the Texas coast and Irma raked the East Coast, the organization said.

“Gas prices are getting cheaper by the day,” Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said on the organization’s website. “Pump prices may not be dropping as fast as motorists would like, but with the switchover to winter-blend gasoline, consumer demand beginning to slow and Gulf Coast refineries getting closer to normal operations, consumers can expect gas prices to continue to be less expensive through October.”

The average price nationally is $2.57.

GasBuddy listed gas prices around Beaufort County on Thursday generally in the $2.30 to $2.40 range.

Average gas prices

Nation’s least expensive

1. Missouri $2.277

2. Oklahoma $2.294

3. Arkansas $2.341

4. Kansas $2.355

5. Louisiana $2.356

Nation’s most expensive

1. California $3.112

2. Hawaii $3.110

3. Washington $3.008

4. Alaska $3.002

5. Oregon $2.852

Source: AAA

