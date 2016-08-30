Family of Bluffton teen killed in single-vehicle crash remembers their ‘angel’

The day before his daughter died in a crash on the Bluffton Parkway, Gerald Barrett said she sent him a picture and wrote, “I think I’d make a beautiful angel.”
Christine Barrett, 18, of Bluffton died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the parkway near Hampton Lake. The crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. Christine Barrett was the passenger in the vehicle and the unidentified driver was taken to the hospital.
“It just rips your heart out,” Gerald Barrett said of his daughter. “When you lose a child, it’s unexplainable. You expect your children to bury you, not you having to bury your children.”
Few details of what may have caused the crash have been released by the Bluffton Police Department as the investigation continues.
“I just want to know what happened and who caused it,” Gerald Barrett said.
The whole family echoes his longing for information.
“She was my angel,” Valerie Barrett, Christine’s mother, said. “When I got cancer, she was trying to go to school. She came home to me and everything just got good. I think that God gave her to me to be my guardian angel, and she was done.”
Valerie is now cancer-free after her bout with breast cancer.
Before her death, Christine graduated with honors from the SC National Guard Youth Challenge Academy. She then went to school to become a welder, according to Sandy Parker, her step mother.
“She had things she wanted to do and they were all positive,” Parker said. “She was the light of my life, and I have children of my own. She had a very good heart.”
Funeral services for Christine are at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Church of the Cross on Calhoun Street in Bluffton. The funeral is open to the public and the family has asked participants to wear bright colors as a way to celebrate her life. Her favorite color was pink.
To help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up by an apparent acquaintance.
