Bluffton Police offer no new details on crash that claimed Bluffton teen’s life

Bluffton police are staying tight-lipped as they continue to investigate the Saturday morning crash that resulted in a Bluffton teenager’s death.
When asked Monday by an Island Packet reporter if the department could release a cause for the crash and the condition of the driver, spokesperson Joy Nelson said the police department is not releasing any new information at this time.
The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. after a vehicle with two people inside ran off the roadway on the Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Lake.
The wreck killed 18-year-old Christine Barrett of Bluffton, who was a passenger.
The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital.
The Bluffton Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
At least one GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Barrett’s family, by an apparent acquaintance, with the stated purpose of funding her funeral.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments