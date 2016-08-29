1 injured in Bluffton Parkway 3-vehicle crash

One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway near Tanger 1.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m., and the Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort EMS responded to the scene, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the fire district.
The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been released.
The eastbound lanes of the Bluffton Parkway were closed during the incident but were open by 4 p.m.
