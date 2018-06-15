Accident near Sea Pines circle backs up traffic on Hilton Head

Drivers reported an accident backed up traffic starting around 12:30 p.m. Friday near the Sea Pines traffic circle and along Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island.
Users of the Waze driving app reported slowdowns coming into the circle from Palmetto Bay Road and Greenwood Drive.
Traffic was moving slowly in both directions along Pope Avenue nearly all the way to the Coligny Beach area, the app showed.
Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, said two cars were involved in an accident at Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road.
There were no injuries, he said.
The accident was cleared within a half hour, Bromage said, but traffic may take some time to return to normal.
Specific information was not immediately available about the types of cars involved and the reason for the accident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments