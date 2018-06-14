Two Jesup, Ga., men identified as victims in car accident on I-95

The two men were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on I-95 south between Richmond Hill and Pooler on Wednesday have been identified.
The driver Matthew Lee Zeeb, 28, and passenger Ashton Temple Frierson, 27, were traveling north when their Dodge pickup drifted off the road, spun counterclockwise, and struck a pole, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Kenneth Strickland. Police say weather was not a factor.
Zeeb was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Frierson was, Strickland said.
Strickland said no lanes were closed following the accident.
