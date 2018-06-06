Did orange cones and law enforcement affect your commute Thursday morning? Here's why

A hurricane exercise — including orange cones and a heavy law enforcement presence — may have slowed your commute Thursday morning.
Parts of U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 in Beaufort County were "impacted" by a hurricane exercise Thursday morning, according to a release by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The statewide exercise was expected to affect those areas between 8 a.m. and noon.
The S.C. Department of Transportation and S.C. Department of Public Safety — which includes the S.C. Highway Patrol — conducted the annual exercise.
The release asked that motorist use caution when driving through the affected areas.
The release didn't say how the roadways would be impacted or the exact details of what the exercise would include. Motorists reported traffic restricted to a single lane on Trask Parkway in northern Beaufort County and a heavy law enforcement presence.
Reporter Stephen Fastenau contributed to this report.
Comments