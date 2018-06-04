‘Major collision’ stops late-night traffic on I-95 southbound in Ridgeland

A “major collision” has closed southbound lanes of I-95 near Ridgeland, according to the Ridgeland Fire Department.
The accident is near mile marker 23.
Users of the Waze traffic app are reporting standstill traffic about 11:30 p.m.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A photo posted by the Ridgeland Fire Department on social media just after midnight shows firefighters removing a patient from a crashed vehicle.
The vehicle appears to be a white 18-wheeler affiliated with Exxact Express Transport of Lakeland, Florida.
Earlier in the evening, at 10:16 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a hazardous materials spill at Exit 22.
This story will be updated.
