‘Major collision’ stops late-night traffic on I-95 southbound in Ridgeland

By Lisa Wilson

June 04, 2018 11:51 PM

A “major collision” has closed southbound lanes of I-95 near Ridgeland, according to the Ridgeland Fire Department.

The accident is near mile marker 23.

Users of the Waze traffic app are reporting standstill traffic about 11:30 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A photo posted by the Ridgeland Fire Department on social media just after midnight shows firefighters removing a patient from a crashed vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a white 18-wheeler affiliated with Exxact Express Transport of Lakeland, Florida.

Earlier in the evening, at 10:16 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a hazardous materials spill at Exit 22.

This story will be updated.

