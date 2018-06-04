Expect lane closures on Hilton Head later this week. Here's where

If you're visiting Hilton Head Island, you may want to avoid a south-end roadway in the Coligny area later this week.
Daily lane closures on South Forest Beach Drive will occur between Laurel Lane and Alder Lane, traveling northeast, beginning Thursday, June 7, according to a news release from Preferred Materials. Flaggers will control traffic in both directions.
Preferred Materials will be paving the road and making drainage improvements, the release said.
Interruptions in water service are scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
No construction end date is listed in the release.
Comments