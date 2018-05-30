Load of dirt spilled along Beaufort County highway after dump truck rolls onto its side

A dump truck rolled onto its side — trapping the driver and spilling both fuel and the truck's load of dirt — around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shell Point, according to a news release from the Burton Fire District.

Two eastbound lanes of Savannah Highway near Parris Island Gateway reportedly were blocked for more than 30 minutes after the accident.

The truck was marked Cleland Site Prep, photos from the scene show.

No other vehicles were involved, the news release said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department also helped rescue the driver, whose injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and control the fuel spill, according to the release.

Firefighters estimated the amount of fuel spilled was less than 20 gallons.

The cause of the accident was not available.