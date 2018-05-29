Here's where you can expect traffic delays on Hilton Head this week

Hilton Head drivers can expect continued delays on the south end of the island this week.
Traffic interruptions at Office Park Road and Greenwood Drive will continue Wednesday, May 30, through Saturday, June 2, according to a news release from the town.
Temporary lane closures may happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and may prohibit turning from Greenwood Drive onto Office Park Road, the release said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection if possible.
Work on this intersection began in February and is expected to wrap up in June, according to the town's website. The improvements are a requirement of the town's agreement with the University of South Carolina Beaufort, which is opening a hospitality campus on the island this fall.
When work is completed, New Orleans Road and Office Park Road will each have an additional lane, a project official said previously.
The total project cost is $3.4 million, according to the town's website.
