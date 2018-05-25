Already tired of tourist traffic? Here's when Hilton Head's trolley service begins

Hilton Head's new trolley service will begin running Monday, July 16, according to a project official.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m. that day at the Shelter Cove Community Park, and service will begin immediately after, according to Brian Sullivan, principal of Lost Art Communications, the group selected by the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority to market the trolley service.
Fare will be free for the month of July. After that, fare will be $1, but children under a certain height will ride for free, Anne Cyran, a senior planner for the town, said previously.
The service will run through mid-October, Sullivan said. It is expected to begin again in March 2019.
The trolleys will have Wi-Fi and bike racks, and will be fully accessible to those with disabilities, Sullivan said. There are no plans to have advertising on the sides of the trolleys, he said.
The trolleys will likely be called "The Breeze," although some raised concerns at Thursday's Public Planning Committee meeting that the name is not distinct to Hilton Head.
The trolleys are an effort to cut down on heavy tourist traffic on the south end of the island, Cyran said. It will run from Shelter Cove to the Coligny area, according to a draft route for 2018.
Routes are expected to expand each year.
According to the draft route, stops will be made by Belk and the King Neptune statue at Shelter Cove; Park Plaza on Office Park Road; the intersection of Deallyon Avenue and Cordilllo Parkway; the intersection of Deallyon Avenue and South Forest Beach Drive; and at the Coligny Beach circle.
Cyran said Palmetto Breeze secured federal grants to buy equipment and make upgrades to its facilities. The town allocated $109,153 over the past two fiscal year’s to help fund the trolley service, John Troyer, the town's director of finance,said previously.
Cyran said there is money available in the grants Palmetto Breeze acquired to build shelters at trolley stops. First, she said, an analysis is needed to determine the best locations.
Hilton Head Town Council has long partnered with Palmetto Breeze to provide a rural transportation service, primarily for workers who are employed on the island, Cyran said.
